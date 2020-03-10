$1.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) will announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. Wintrust Financial posted earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wintrust Financial.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WTFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.90.

Shares of WTFC stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,999. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.07. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $40.37 and a 52 week high of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.57%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $187,492.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.45 per share, for a total transaction of $63,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,595.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BB&T Corp acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,312,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,482,000 after acquiring an additional 286,314 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.