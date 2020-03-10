-$1.38 EPS Expected for Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Myokardia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.44) and the highest is ($1.32). Myokardia reported earnings per share of ($0.93) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myokardia will report full-year earnings of ($5.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.57) to ($5.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.03) to ($4.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Myokardia.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MYOK shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myokardia in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Myokardia from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myokardia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

In other Myokardia news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $376,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,919,068.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $115,201.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,770.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,500 shares of company stock worth $3,537,630. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Myokardia during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Myokardia during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Myokardia during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Myokardia during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Myokardia during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000.

Shares of MYOK traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.93. The stock had a trading volume of 589,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,714. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.55. Myokardia has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.99.

Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

