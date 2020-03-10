$1.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.60. Avery Dennison reported earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Shares of AVY opened at $115.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $141.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.03 and a 200 day moving average of $125.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

In related news, CAO Lori J. Bondar acquired 500 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.85 per share, with a total value of $56,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,257.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 1,809.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

