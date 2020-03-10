121,484 Shares in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Acquired by Vestcor Investment Management Corp

Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 121,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2,125.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KIM traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 172,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

