143,004 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Purchased by Strategic Financial Planning Inc.

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 143,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 5.2% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 42,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 912,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,308,000 after purchasing an additional 343,983 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 131,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 37,146 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPEM stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,396. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.89. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $38.67.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.