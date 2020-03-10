$148.40 Million in Sales Expected for Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) will post sales of $148.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novanta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.38 million to $151.41 million. Novanta reported sales of $157.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novanta will report full year sales of $643.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $635.62 million to $650.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $686.58 million, with estimates ranging from $676.94 million to $696.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Novanta.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.08 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $81.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.49. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.64 and a beta of 1.40. Novanta has a 12 month low of $69.31 and a 12 month high of $99.79.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $716,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,133,621.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $498,753.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,486,097.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,381 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Novanta by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novanta by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of Novanta by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 21,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novanta by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp grew its position in shares of Novanta by 8.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novanta (NOVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.