151,412 Shares in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 151,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.07% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $52,838,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $26,341,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $11,108,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $6,842,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $2,858,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NEX opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $870.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.45. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

NEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. AltaCorp Capital raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX).

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.