158,922 Shares in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Acquired by Strategic Financial Planning Inc.

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 158,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,304,000. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 7.1% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.12% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 45,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 86,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 35,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,130,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.19. The stock had a trading volume of 107,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,763. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.43. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $48.62.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.