16,916 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Acquired by Essex Private Wealth Management LLC

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 7,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFA opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.04. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.76 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

