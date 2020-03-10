191,837 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Acquired by Strategic Financial Planning Inc.

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 191,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,511,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 14.1% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.16% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 40,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 27,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 24,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.18. 33,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,826. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.11 and a 12-month high of $77.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.56 and a 200 day moving average of $72.59.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

