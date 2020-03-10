19,935 Shares in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,935 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Msci by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Msci in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Msci in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 285.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total transaction of $787,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,145 shares in the company, valued at $91,742,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $261.39. 816,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,724. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.10. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $182.64 and a 52 week high of $335.43. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 285.06%. The company had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Msci to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective (up from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.78.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

