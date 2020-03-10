1irstcoin Market Capitalization Hits $31.34 Million (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $31.34 million and approximately $48,203.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin token can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00009905 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Instant Bitex and Token Store.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

inSure (SURE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00610492 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013411 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012590 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,865,812 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

