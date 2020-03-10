1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) vs. MBT Financial (OTCMKTS:MBTF) Head to Head Analysis

1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) and MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH alerts:

This table compares 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH and MBT Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH $13.52 million 1.84 $2.16 million N/A N/A MBT Financial $61.83 million 3.67 $17.70 million N/A N/A

MBT Financial has higher revenue and earnings than 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH.

Risk & Volatility

1ST RES BK EXTO/SH has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MBT Financial has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH and MBT Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A MBT Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of MBT Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of MBT Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH and MBT Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH N/A N/A N/A MBT Financial 19.08% 8.52% 0.82%

Summary

MBT Financial beats 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH

First Resource Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking, money market, escrow, and CD/IRA accounts, as well as offers certificate deposit account registry services and insured cash sweeps. Its loan products include commercial mortgages, construction loans, working capital credit lines, small business administration loans, commercial term loans, home equity line of credit, fixed payment home equity loans, residential construction loans, land loans, vehicle loans, unsecured installment loans, certificate of deposit secured installment loans, and swing loans. The company also provides credit and debit cards; and cash management, ACH origination, sweep/transfer, ATMs, over the counter checks, online and mobile banking, bill payment, telephone banking, wire transfer, guarantee/notary, safe deposit boxes, night depository, foreign currency exchange, cashier's checks, stop payments, and overdraft protection services. It serves businesses, professionals, and individuals in Chester County, Pennsylvania through two full-service branches. First Resource Bank was founded in 2005 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About MBT Financial

MBT Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary Monroe Bank & Trust. It offers various deposit products which include checking and savings accounts, time deposits, safe deposit facilities, commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, installment loans, IRAs, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit and investment management services. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Monroe, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.