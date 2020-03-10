$2.73 Billion in Sales Expected for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will announce $2.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.74 billion and the lowest is $2.72 billion. VMware reported sales of $2.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year sales of $12.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 billion to $12.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VMware.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 48.29% and a net margin of 62.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS.

VMW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of VMware from to in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.36.

In other VMware news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,384,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 558.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $109.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. VMware has a 1 year low of $105.65 and a 1 year high of $206.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.53.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VMware (VMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.