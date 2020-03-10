20,063 Shares in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,724,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 14,178 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $19,271,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $6,742,610.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,009,640.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.50. The company had a trading volume of 307,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,777. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.15. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.24 and a 1-year high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $374.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

