217,378 Shares in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) Acquired by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 217,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund makes up about 1.4% of Matisse Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEI. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 375.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period.

Shares of TEI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 23,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,680. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

