$237.08 Million in Sales Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) to report sales of $237.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $255.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $208.11 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $196.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $873.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $846.22 million to $905.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $914.00 million to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.10.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 711.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,561,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $53,330,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 205.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,256,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,073 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,475,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.