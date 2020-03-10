246,335 Shares in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) Bought by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 246,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,000. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn accounts for about 2.5% of Matisse Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Matisse Capital owned about 0.82% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUJ. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

MUJ traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,364. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

