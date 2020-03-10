$247.65 Million in Sales Expected for Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) will post $247.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Archrock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $246.40 million and the highest is $248.90 million. Archrock posted sales of $236.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archrock will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Archrock.

Get Archrock alerts:

AROC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Archrock from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Archrock has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.03%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.06%.

In other news, SVP Jason Ingersoll purchased 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 149,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,523.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bradley Childers purchased 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $100,016.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,408,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,703,513.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 58,875 shares of company stock valued at $402,344 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Archrock by 54.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 130,276 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Archrock by 81.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 103,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Archrock by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,991,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,511,000 after buying an additional 841,994 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Archrock by 3.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Archrock by 24.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 47,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archrock (AROC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.