247,475 Shares in Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Purchased by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 247,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Pacific Biosciences of California at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,735,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 251,961 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 4,718,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,255,000 after purchasing an additional 128,814 shares during the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 754,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 199,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

PACB traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.69. 1,132,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.11. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other news, CFO Susan K. Barnes sold 12,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $55,757.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 874,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 525,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $2,361,717.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,398,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,767,985.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 543,603 shares of company stock worth $2,440,099. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.