26,000 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 901.4% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,375,000 after buying an additional 255,614 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $201.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.36. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $169.27 and a 1-year high of $237.47.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.