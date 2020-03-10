261,811 Shares in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 261,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,415,000. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Frontdoor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 67.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of -0.38. Frontdoor Inc has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $53.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.16 million. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 63.76% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.08.

About Frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

