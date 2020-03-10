$273.66 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will report sales of $273.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $255.50 million and the highest is $286.33 million. Eagle Materials posted sales of $284.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eagle Materials.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Standpoint Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $67.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.45. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $65.32 and a 52 week high of $97.10. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,938,450.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.