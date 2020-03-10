$279.20 Million in Sales Expected for Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) to report sales of $279.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Curo Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $271.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $285.74 million. Curo Group reported sales of $277.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Curo Group will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Curo Group.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Curo Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 282.95%. The company had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.73 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CURO shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Curo Group stock opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98. Curo Group has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72. The company has a market capitalization of $315.74 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 3.07.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Curo Group’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

In other news, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $26,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $82,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 834,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,069,822 shares of company stock valued at $26,966,580. Company insiders own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURO. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Curo Group by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 520,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 205,516 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Curo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,913,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Curo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Curo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Curo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

