$3.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) will report $3.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.06 billion. Adobe posted sales of $2.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year sales of $13.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.13 billion to $13.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $15.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.78 billion to $15.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.48.

ADBE stock opened at $305.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adobe has a 1 year low of $252.03 and a 1 year high of $386.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.35. The firm has a market cap of $169.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total transaction of $552,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,473.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

