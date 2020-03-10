$3.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to announce $3.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.35 billion. Aptiv posted sales of $3.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year sales of $14.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.48 billion to $15.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.28 billion to $16.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on APTV. Benchmark began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.65.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $438,811,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,566,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $338,699,000 after acquiring an additional 962,112 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,972,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $567,177,000 after acquiring an additional 590,983 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,062,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTV opened at $68.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.27. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.33%.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

