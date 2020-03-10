$3.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) will post sales of $3.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.59 billion and the highest is $3.70 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 143.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $15.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.18 billion to $15.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.24 billion to $16.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.82.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $100.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.27, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.07. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $81.62 and a 52 week high of $125.05.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,500 shares of company stock worth $9,355,670 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,123,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,787,000 after buying an additional 14,909 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $577,518,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 358,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,467,000 after purchasing an additional 68,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

