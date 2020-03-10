$3.72 Million in Sales Expected for SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) This Quarter

Analysts expect SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report $3.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.42 million. SAGE Therapeutics reported sales of $470,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 691.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $33.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.97 million to $70.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $138.26 million, with estimates ranging from $46.89 million to $400.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SAGE Therapeutics.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,904.45% and a negative return on equity of 59.83%. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 617.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAGE. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $203.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $190.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. SVB Leerink raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. SAGE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $193.56. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.97.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

