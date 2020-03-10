$3.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will announce $3.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.87 billion and the lowest is $3.79 billion. Core-Mark reported sales of $3.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year sales of $17.10 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.00 billion to $17.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CORE. BidaskClub raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $90,091.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,756.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CORE stock opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. Core-Mark has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

