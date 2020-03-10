30,034 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Bought by Essex Private Wealth Management LLC

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 5.8% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Health Care ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $805,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 115,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares in the last quarter.

VHT opened at $172.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $159.00 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.68.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

