$306.78 Million in Sales Expected for Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) to report sales of $306.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $307.17 million and the lowest is $306.40 million. Oxford Industries reported sales of $298.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.34 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

Shares of OXM opened at $54.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $984.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.62. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $85.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $383,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,095.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

