$31.51 Million in Sales Expected for ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) to post $31.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.61 million. ChannelAdvisor posted sales of $31.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year sales of $131.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $134.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $138.05 million, with estimates ranging from $134.50 million to $142.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ECOM shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. First Analysis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $600,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 482,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,874.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECOM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 289.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter worth $115,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ECOM opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $249.37 million, a PE ratio of 66.58 and a beta of 0.01. ChannelAdvisor has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

