31,152 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bought by Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,152 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,000. Microsoft accounts for 3.2% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% in the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 555,911 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $77,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,046,852 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $284,573,000 after purchasing an additional 59,645 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.4% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 190,512 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after purchasing an additional 16,291 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $150.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $110.98 and a one year high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,145.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

