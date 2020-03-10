$36.64 Million in Sales Expected for Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) to report sales of $36.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.09 million to $37.19 million. Goldman Sachs BDC posted sales of $36.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year sales of $218.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.03 million to $223.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $301.34 million, with estimates ranging from $287.77 million to $314.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GSBD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

Shares of GSBD opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $723.56 million, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $22.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares during the period. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

