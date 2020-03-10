367,987 Shares in Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Acquired by KPCB XIV Associates LLC

KPCB XIV Associates LLC purchased a new position in Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 367,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,094,000. Oyster Point Pharma accounts for 3.0% of KPCB XIV Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. KPCB XIV Associates LLC owned about 1.72% of Oyster Point Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $144,814,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,141,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,048,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,499,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OYST opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. Oyster Point Pharma has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $41.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.75.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.83). Analysts anticipate that Oyster Point Pharma will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oyster Point Pharma from to in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oyster Point Pharma from to in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

