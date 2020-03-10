38,454 Shares in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Bought by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Esperion Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESPR. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

ESPR stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.30. 63,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,296. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.67) by $0.41. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 98.94% and a negative net margin of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9819999999.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -7.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,365,402. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $1,036,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,747,964 shares in the company, valued at $194,294,453.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.73.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.