3DCoin Trading Up 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (3DC)

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded 1,018.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One 3DCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. 3DCoin has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $858.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 3DCoin has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000172 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001949 BTC.

3DCoin Coin Profile

3DCoin (CRYPTO:3DC) is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 76,477,814 coins and its circulating supply is 70,188,120 coins. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 3DCoin is www.3dcoin.io. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. 3DCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Districts_io.

Buying and Selling 3DCoin

3DCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 3DCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 3DCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

