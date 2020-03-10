412,176 Shares in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 412,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,207,000. Fmr LLC owned about 0.08% of Healthpeak Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $1,204,659,000. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $341,784,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $320,756,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $316,567,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $227,489,000.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

PEAK stock opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.77. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.80 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

