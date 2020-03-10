$432.85 Million in Sales Expected for PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) will announce $432.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $392.00 million to $451.00 million. PDC Energy reported sales of $134.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 221.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PDC Energy.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $265.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.35 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PDCE shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.19.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.23. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.61.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $453,892.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark E. Ellis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,839,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $100,467,000 after buying an additional 899,129 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1,058.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,647,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,711 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,886,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,635 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $22,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,001,000.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDC Energy (PDCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.