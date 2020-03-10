43,410 Shares in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Acquired by swisspartners Advisors Ltd

swisspartners Advisors Ltd bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000. iShares Europe ETF makes up about 2.0% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. swisspartners Advisors Ltd owned about 0.12% of iShares Europe ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 5,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

IEV stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,876,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,621. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $47.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.80.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.