$5.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) to announce $5.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.24 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $5.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $21.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.77 billion to $22.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $22.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.96 billion to $23.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAR. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.76.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $104.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Marriott International has a one year low of $101.76 and a one year high of $153.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,507,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $342,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,808 shares in the company, valued at $864,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,130 shares of company stock worth $12,979,632. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 2,444.4% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Article: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott International (MAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.