$510,000.00 in Sales Expected for Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) to report sales of $510,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $520,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. Akoustis Technologies posted sales of $240,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $2.48 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $24.78 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $26.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 98.09% and a negative net margin of 1,791.55%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Akoustis Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $7.40 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.71. Akoustis Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 19,888 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 13,622 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 54,276 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 322,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 21,397 shares during the period. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

