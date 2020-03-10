51job (JOBS) to Release Earnings on Monday

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 16th.

NASDAQ JOBS traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $67.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,284. 51job has a 52 week low of $59.36 and a 52 week high of $97.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.62 and its 200-day moving average is $78.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

JOBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on 51job in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered 51job from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on 51job in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. 51job currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

