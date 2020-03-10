$526.90 Million in Sales Expected for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) will post sales of $526.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $529.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $522.20 million. Arista Networks reported sales of $595.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year sales of $2.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $552.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities cut Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.00.

ANET stock opened at $185.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.19. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $173.31 and a fifty-two week high of $331.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.41.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.68, for a total value of $389,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,204.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $2,053,819.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,256.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,552 shares of company stock worth $12,450,906 over the last 90 days. 23.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1,615.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

