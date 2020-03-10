5,731 Shares in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in KLA by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,882 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in KLA by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,796,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,266,000 after purchasing an additional 741,025 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in KLA by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,561,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,344,000 after purchasing an additional 142,507 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in KLA by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,460,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,440,000 after purchasing an additional 142,774 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in KLA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,376,000 after purchasing an additional 20,365 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLAC stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,319. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.02. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.55. KLA Corporation has a twelve month low of $101.34 and a twelve month high of $184.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.19%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total transaction of $222,753.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,042.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $646,476.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,577 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $192.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.69.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

