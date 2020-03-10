$7.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) will report sales of $7.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.19 billion and the lowest is $7.68 billion. Schlumberger posted sales of $7.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year sales of $32.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.96 billion to $34.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $34.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.10 billion to $36.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target for the company. Cowen lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.87.

SLB opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

In other news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $538,868,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,372,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337,121 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,963,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $963,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098,492 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 136,991.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,003,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,730,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $793,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892,503 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

