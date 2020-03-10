75,000 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Purchased by Hartree Partners LP

Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,000. Occidental Petroleum accounts for about 3.9% of Hartree Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 35,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,014 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Loews Corp grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 15,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 129,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 42,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,883,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,614,000 after acquiring an additional 914,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.12.

NYSE:OXY opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.93%.

In related news, Director Elisse B. Walter bought 3,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

