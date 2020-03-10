801 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by Essex Private Wealth Management LLC

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,800.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.01 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.25, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,993.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,840.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

