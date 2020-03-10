9,703 Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000. Navellier & Associates Inc owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 78,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period.

Shares of IYH traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,431. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.29. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $178.35 and a 1-year high of $222.26.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

