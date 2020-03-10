9,713 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Bought by Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,713 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,000. Apple comprises 3.2% of Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Apple by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.07.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $277.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,264.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.50 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.45.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.